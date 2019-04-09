Recent News

  

Home / Shipping News / International Shipping News / Sale of Nordic Ruth – Failed

Sale of Nordic Ruth – Failed

in International Shipping News 09/04/2019

With reference to Company Announcement 1/2019 Nordic Shipholding A/S regrets to announce that the Buyers under the Sale and Purchase Memorandum of Agreement entered into by Nordic Ruth Pte. Ltd., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Nordic Shipholding A/S, as Sellers on 26 February 2019; have not honoured their obligation to establish the requested deposit, and the above mentioned Memorandum of Agreement is consequently considered null and void.

Nordic Shipholding A/S will continue to market the vessel for sale.
Source: Nordic Shipholding A/S

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

captcha

Please enter the CAPTCHA text

Recent Videos

Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide Online Daily Newspaper on Hellenic and International Shipping
© 2019 Copyright Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide All Rights Reserved. Disclaimer - Web Design & Development PG-Software PG-Software