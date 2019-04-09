Sale of Nordic Ruth – Failed

With reference to Company Announcement 1/2019 Nordic Shipholding A/S regrets to announce that the Buyers under the Sale and Purchase Memorandum of Agreement entered into by Nordic Ruth Pte. Ltd., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Nordic Shipholding A/S, as Sellers on 26 February 2019; have not honoured their obligation to establish the requested deposit, and the above mentioned Memorandum of Agreement is consequently considered null and void.

Nordic Shipholding A/S will continue to market the vessel for sale.

Source: Nordic Shipholding A/S