Sales start and first orders received for the energy efficiency champion Alfa Laval AQUA Blue E2 freshwater generator

The Alfa Laval AQUA Blue E2 freshwater generator is now available for sale. Announced in late 2022, the AQUA Blue E2 is a two-stage addition to the AQUA Blue freshwater generator family. The first customers, A.P. Moller – Maersk and Grimaldi Group, are ready to take advantage of its remarkable energy efficiency.

Green benefits multiplied by two stages

Like all AQUA Blue freshwater generators, the AQUA Blue E2 uses a single plate pack for the desalination process of evaporation, separation and condensation. By applying Alfa Laval’s 3‑in‑1 AQUA plate technology in two stages, it reduces seawater flow needs, energy use and related CO2 emissions. Providing up to 100 m3 of fresh water per day, it consumes 50% less electrical power than conventional single- and two-stage freshwater generators.

“The AQUA Blue E2 can be a powerful tool for improving EEDI, EEXI or CII,” says Alfa Laval’s Serdar Sengun, Head of Marine Heat Transfer. “With its two stages, it can provide twice the amount of fresh water for the waste heat energy put in. Alternatively, it can produce a given amount of fresh water with around half the waste heat input. By using the surplus heat to generate electricity with the Alfa Laval E-PowerPack, for example, the vessel can reduce its net energy consumption even more.”

Already chosen by major shipowners

The energy-saving advantages of the AQUA Blue E2 are attractive as shipowners work to decarbonize. Interest has been high since the solution was announced to the market, and deliveries to the first two customers are already in progress.

Prior to the official launch, A.P. Moller – Maersk purchased the AQUA Blue E2 for installation on a methanol-fuelled feeder that will be the world’s first carbon-neutral liner vessel. Benny Hilstrom, Head of Machinery at Maersk’s Fleet Technology department, says, “We have set ambitious targets for the entire A.P. Moller – Maersk business to achieve net zero emissions in 2040. As we lead the way in decarbonizing global logistics, we seek the most efficient technologies for all onboard processes, this also includes generating fresh water in the most efficient way.”

Grimaldi Group has selected the AQUA Blue E2 for ten PCTC vessels to be built in China. For the Italian shipowner, it is important that the freshwater generation process on board is as environmentally friendly as possible, and additional features like non-glued gaskets are a valuable complement to the energy savings. “We choose our equipment with care for both efficiency and our crews,” says Ship Design Project Engineer Antonietta De Rosa. “The AQUA Blue E2 combines energy efficiency with ease of maintenance, the goals we aim for every day.”

Official start of sales

The AQUA Blue E2 freshwater generator is now available for general sale. It joins the proven single-stage models in the AQUA Blue family, which provide maximum capacities of 18 m3 or 60 m3 per day.

