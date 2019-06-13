Samskip Selects Globe Tracker for Reefer IoT Solution

SAMSKIP, a global logistics company offering transport and related services by land, sea, rail and air, has selected Globe Tracker, a leader in IoT tracking and monitoring solutions for logistics assets, to provide an advanced Internet of Things solution for their reefers (refrigerated containers).

The GT Sense product and platform offers a robust tracking and monitoring solution with two-way communication to Samskip reefer containers across the global supply chain.

“Samskip is an innovative company and we are very pleased with their decision to deploy our technology on their reefers,” notes Don Miller, VP of Sales and Marketing at Globe Tracker.

“We have been evaluating the Globe Tracker solution for some time and we are very happy with their technology, level of innovation and customer focus,” says Danny De Koning, Technical Manager at Samskip.

This announcement is the third in three weeks of shipping lines deploying Globe Tracker’s reefer solution signifying a shift in the market that is embracing innovation and high levels of customer focused solutions.

Source: Globe Tracker