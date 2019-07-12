Samsung Heavy bags 147 bln-won order for 2 crude carriers

Samsung Heavy Industries Co., a major shipbuilder in South Korea, said that it has clinched a deal worth 147 billion won (US$124 million) to build two crude carriers.

Under the deal with a Panamanian shipping firm, Samsung Heavy will deliver the two Suezmax tankers by March 2021. Suezmax refers to the largest ships that are capable of transiting the Suez Canal in a fully laden condition.

Samsung Heavy said the tankers will be equipped with ballast water treatment systems (BWTS) to meet environmental regulations, as well as its smart ship system, which allows the vessels to operate on fuel-saving optimal routes.

With the latest order, Samsung Heavy has won deals for 16 vessels valued at a combined $3.3 billion so far this year, achieving 42 percent of its annual order target of $7.8 billion.

Source: Yonhap