Samsung Heavy bags US$364 mln order for 4 shuttle tankers

Samsung Heavy Industries Co., a major South Korean shipbuilder, said it has clinched a 392.3 billion won (US$364 million) deal to build four shuttle oil tankers.

Under the deal signed with Singaporean firm AET on Thursday, Samsung Heavy is set to deliver the four vessels by October 2020, the company said.

A shuttle tanker is a ship designed to transport oil from an offshore oil field to a storage tank and is equipped with a variety of offloading equipment.

Source: Yonhap