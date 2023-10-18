Samsung Heavy develops container loss prevention device

Recent News

  

in Shipbuilding News 18/10/2023

South Korean shipbuilder Samsung Heavy Industries on Tuesday revealed its latest invention Special Structure Anti-Container Loss (SSA-CL), using its homegrown technology to minimize container loss incidents for ships during adverse weather conditions.

The device comes at a time when the International Maritime Organization (IMO) is intensifying regulations concerning container stowage. Concerns have risen over containers lost at sea, which pose risks of colliding with other vessels and contributing to marine pollution.
SSA-CL, which can be attached to the ship’s lashing bridge, is designed to limit the lateral movement of containers. With its implementation, container loss rates could see a decline of up to 70%.

The innovation does not compromise the ship’s container capacity and ensures compatibility with existing vessels.

The conceptual design of the SSA-CL has received endorsements from major classification societies, including Norway’s DNV, the US’s ABS, the UK’s LR, and Korea’s KR.

Samsung Heavy Industries has also secured patents for the technology in more than 10 countries.
Source: The Korea Economic Daily

