Samsung Heavy Gets Approval for New Carbon Capture Technology for Ships

Samsung Heavy Industries Co. said Tuesday it has won approval in principle (AIP) from the Korean Register of Shipping (KR), a South Korean ship quality assurance and risk management company, for its newly-developed ‘on-board carbon capture system’ that can be used on liquefied natural gas (LNG)-powered ships.

The carbon capture system for ships refers to technology that uses an amine-based liquid absorbent to separate and recover carbon dioxide from the exhaust gas of LNG that is burned in a ship engine or generator.

To achieve its carbon-neutral goal, Samsung Heavy has developed the technology since 2020 in collaboration with local eco-friendly ship components maker Panasia Co.

Samsung Heavy is currently conducting a technology performance test at a demonstration facility built by Panasia in Jinhae, South Gyeongsang Province.

It also signed a carbon capture processing technology service contract with German chemical giant BASF S.E. last year.

The Korean shipbuilder plans to commercialize the carbon capture technology optimized for LNG-powered ships by 2024.

Source: Korea Bizwire