Samsung Heavy Industries: 2021 Guidance for Merchant Vessels Already Met

We revise up our 12m TP to KRW6,500 (12m fwd BVPS x 1.06x target P/B) for SHI to reflect changes in: (1) sustainable ROE, (2) the 12m fwd base period, (3) total shareholders’ equity resulting from revised earnings forecasts and (4) terminal growth rate as well as risk-free rate resulting from change in market rate assumptions. The last closing price (Apr 1) sits above our new TP, thus we maintain HOLD.

Bull-case scenario applied to reflect rise in international oil price and solid new order wins

As our bull-case scenario—international oil prices surpass USD60.00/bbl, which is based on WTI crude oil, and new order wins exceed USD7.0bn—is currently playing out, we apply a 20% premium to sustainable ROE. WTI crude recently climbed to the USD60.00 level/bbl while 2021’s new order wins look highly likely to exceed USD7.0bn amid an already solid order influx.

1Q21 new order wins at USD4.9bn; 2021 annual guidance for merchant vessels already met

In 1Q21, SHI won 39 orders for merchant vessels totaling USD4.9bn (34 containerships, four VLCCs, one LNG carrier) but no orders for offshore plants. The company’s 2021 new order guidance is USD4.6bn for merchant vessels and USD3.2bn for offshore plants, thus guidance for merchant vessels has already been met. This can be attributable to a combination of factors, including high expectations of post-vaccination economic recovery, bullish freight rates and concerns over potential growth in newbuilding price.

1Q21 preview: Earnings to miss market consensus

For 1Q21, we estimate K-IFRS consolidated revenue to reach KRW1.74tn (-4.7% YoY) and the operating loss to widen YoY to KRW70.3bn (-4.0% OPM). Revenue should meet the market consensus but OP should fall short because of larger-than-expected provisions for construction losses coming from huge order wins in 1Q21; the provisions amount to 3% of non-gas line orders received in January as well as 1% of non-gas line orders received between February and March. Ongoing upward pressure on commodity prices (incl. steel plate) could create a need for additional provisioning, but given that price negotiations are underway, we did not reflect this in our earnings forecast.

Source: Business Korea