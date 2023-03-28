Samsung Heavy Industries : Artificial intelligence in shipyard…Samsung Heavy Industries developed a chatbot

Chatbots, which have been introduced in businesses with customer service work including financial and public institutions, are also being used in the shipbuilding industry.

Samsung Heavy Industries has developed ‘SBOT’, an Artificial Intelligence-based chatbot, and applied it to a ship design,stepping up efforts to strengthen its smart competitiveness.

‘SBOT’ is a compound word of Samsung and Chatbot, and when a user asks a question in natural language, AI analyzes the meaning and provides optimal answers by finding lessons learned, various regualtions and and contract information accumulated in in-house systems.

Therefore, new workers can perform their tasks quickly and accurately with SBOT, and they can maximize the use of design information via the knowledge search function.

SBOT includes automation function that can easily handle repetitive tasks with a simple command by interconnect it with RPA(Robotic Process Automation).

For example, a design personnel can reduce simple repetitive tasks such as searching drawing, scheduling and drawing, which helps focus on importand tasks, leading to contribution to reducing lead time and improving quality.

Source: Samsung Heavy Industries Co. Ltd.