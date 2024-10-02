Samsung Heavy Industries’ Floating CO2 Storage Unit (FCSU) design receives Approval in Principle from Bureau Veritas

Samsung Heavy Industries Co., Ltd.(SHI), one of the world’s largest shipbuilders, has been awarded an Approval in Principle (AiP) for its Floating CO2 Storage Unit (FCSU) design from Bureau Veritas (BV), a global leader in testing, inspection and certification. This recognition marks a significant milestone in the development of carbon capture and storage technology.

The AiP certificate was presented to Haeki Jang, Chief Technical Officer of SHI, by Matthieu De Tugny, President of Bureau Veritas Marine & Offshore, during a ceremony at Gastech 2024.

The floating CO2 storage unit features a free-form pressure tank design, equipped with Lattice Pressure Vessel for CO2 storage that is equivalent to the IMO Type C cylindrical tanks. The design optimizes space by integrating the tanks directly into the hull of the unit, offering a more efficient alternative to traditional cylindrical tank installations.

The FCSU is a groundbreaking marine facility which stores CO2 captured at onshore terminals, which is then compressed at high pressure, stored in Lattice Pressure Vessel, and injected into depleted submarine oil and gas wells for long-term storage.

SHI and BV confirmed the basic feasibility of the FCSU, incorporating an enhanced CO2 storage tank system applicable to medium pressure, in accordance with BV’s classification rules.

Haeki Jang, Chief Technology Officer, Samsung Heavy Industries Co., Ltd., said: “This new CCS product development is a significant achievement that once again demonstrates Samsung Heavy Industries’ technological expertise and innovation. We are committed to leading the eco-friendly marine industry, and this technology will be a key solution in reducing carbon emissions and contributing to a sustainable future.”

Alex Gregg-Smith, Senior Vice President, Asia Pacific (APA) at Bureau Veritas Marine & Offshore, commented: “We are delighted to support the development of innovative technologies like the Floating CO2 Storage Unit. We look forward to continuing our partnership as this technology progresses, contributing to the creation of a sustainable CO2 supply chain.”

Source: Bureau Veritas