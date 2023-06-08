Samsung Heavy Industries (SHI) becomes world’s first shipyard to receive DNV’s D-INF(S) type approval for SVESSEL® BIG data collection system

Samsung Heavy Industries (SHI) has become the world’s first shipyard to receive DNV’s D-INF(S) type approval for the SVESSEL® BIG data collection system. DNV Group President & CEO Remi Eriksen presented the type approval certificate to Mr Jin Taek Jung, CEO of SHI, during the Nor-Shipping trade fair in Oslo.

SVESSEL® BIG is set to become a crucial component of SHI’s digitally enabled vessels. With D-INF(S) type approval, shipowners can be confident that the onboard critical data infrastructure is verified to meet international standards (ISO 19847/19848) for reliable, safe, and efficient information sharing.

“We are proud to have DNV’s support of SVESSEL® BIG,” said Jin Taek Jung, CEO of SHI. “Future vessels will be digitally enhanced and offer efficient data communication sharing and cybersecurity between ship and shore. By receiving the world’s first D-INF(S) type approval, we can provide safer, more reliable shore and ship services to shipowners and lay the foundation for the evolution of more innovative solutions.”

“As a trusted partner of SHI, DNV is honoured to have played a pivotal role in verifying their data collection system,” added Remi Eriksen. “This partnership lays the groundwork for a safer, more connected future as we together continue to shape and lead the maritime industry’s digitalization journey.”

