Samsung Heavy Industries Wins Order for 223.6-Bil.-Won LNG Carrier

Samsung Heavy Industries announced on July 27 that it has won an order for one LNG carrier worth 223.6 billion won.

The order was placed by an Oceania shipping company and the ship will be delivered by April 2024.

Including this order, Samsung Heavy Industries won orders for 52 ships worth US$6.7 billion in 2021, reaching 74 percent of its annual target of US$9.1 billion. By ship type, the company won seven LNG carriers, 38 container ships and seven crude oil carriers.

“There is a high possibility that our company will attain its order goal for 2021,” said an official of Samsung Heavy Industries.

Source: Business Korea