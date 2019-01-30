Samsung Heavy Industry Lands Order for Two LNG Carriers Worth 420 Bil. Won

Samsung Heavy Industries has landed an order for two LNG carriers worth 419.9 billion won.

The shipbuilder announced on Jan. 29 that it concluded a contract with Celsius Tankers, a European ship owner, for the construction of two LNG carriers of 180,000 cubic meters.

The vessels to be built are Saver Air and Intelliman Ship, both independently developed by Samsung Heavy Industries. The shipbuilder applied eco-friendly and smart ship technologies to the vessels, enhancing their operational efficiency and making them capable of meeting new environmental regulations.

Source: Business Korea