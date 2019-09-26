Samsung Heavy says client cancels orders for 2 drillships

Samsung Heavy Industries Co., a major shipbuilder in South Korea, said it has been notified of the cancellation of drillship orders by a Swiss customer.

Earlier, Swiss-based offshore driller Transocean Ltd. announced that it will relinquish interests in two drillships under construction — the Ocean Rig Santorini and the Ocean Rig Crete — to Samsung Heavy without specifying the reason. Transocean added that, upon the relinquishment, the company will not make further payments to Samsung Heavy.

The two ships were originally ordered by Ocean Rig UDW Inc., which Transocean acquired last year, in 2013 and 2014 for a total US$1.43 billion.

Samsung Heavy said it will review Transocean’s contract cancellation and announce follow-up measures within a month.

Industry insiders speculated that Samsung Heavy may take steps to confiscate advance payments it received from Ocean Rig and classify the drillships as inventory.

Source: Yonhap