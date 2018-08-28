Samsung Heavy says FPSO vessel sets sale to oil field off Nigeria

Samsung Heavy Industries Co., a major South Korean shipbuilder, said Monday that its floating production, storage and offloading ship (FPSO) has set sail for an offshore oilfield off Nigeria, a move that could boost Nigerian crude oil production by 10 percent.

The facility — one of the world’s largest FPSOs — is set to be installed in the Egina oilfield, located 200 kilometers off the coast of Nigeria after sailing from a yard in Lagos, Nigeria on Sunday.

The vessel — measuring 330 meters long, 61 meters wide and 34 meters high — will be able to store up to 2.3 million barrels of crude oil, Samsung said.

The FPSO is designed to process and store oil or natural gas, and can be maneuvered to serve different locations.

The company said the production from Egina FPSO of 200,000 barrels per day at peak will increase Nigerian crude oil production by 10 percent.

In 2013, Samsung Heavy clinched a US$3 billion deal to build the Egina FPSO.

Source: Yonhap