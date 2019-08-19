Samsung Heavy to advance smart ship technology in cooperation with equipment producers

– On August 16, SHI has signed an MOU with MAN-ES of Germany for collaboration on smart ship technology development.

– With features like remote engine diagnosis and control service, SHI is likely to have competitive edge in winning orders.

– SHI will pursue win-win cooperation via joint technology development with equipment makers.

Samsung Heavy Industries has pushed ahead with advancing smart ship technology thanks to joint work with global equipment producers on SVESSEL, a smart ship system independently developed by Samsung.

On August 16, SHI has announced that it signed an MoU with MAN Energy Solutions, a German-based global company specializing in engine technology, to facilitate cooperation on technology development of marine engines.

The MOU mainly aims at enhancing operating services of main marine engines by applying the engine diagnosis and high-tech control technology of MAN-ES to SVESSEL, an SHI’s cloud-based smart ship system.

Shipbuilding companies will be able to reduce operating cost with accurate data provided in real time via the upgraded SVESSEL to onshore control centers and vessels on the water as this will facilitate effective navigation and maintenance.

Meanwhile, SHI has cooperated with WinGD of Switzerland from January, one of the top two giants in the global marine gas and diesel market along with MAN-ES, in order to develop a remote engine diagnosis technology applicable to LNG-fueled vessels.

Samsung also has continued to expand collaboration with major equipment companies on technology development for smart ship solutions; earlier this month it comlpleted technology development with Hi Air Korea, a Korean company, which enables remote control of cooling and heating, humidity and fan system inside vessels from onshore control centers.

The way how equipment producers use SVESSEL, a smart ship system developed by SHI, as a platform to develop optimized solutions on their own has received attention from the industry as a win-win model between shipbuiders and equipment companies.

“Equipment manufacturers have actively participated in technology development of our cloud-based smart ship system and this will provide more useful and diverse services to shipowners. By solidifying the ecosystem where both shipbuilders and equipment producers coexist, we will take the lead in developing innovative smart ship system,” said Shim, Yong-Lae, Vice President of SHI Ship & Offshore Research Institute.

Source: Samsung Heavy Industries