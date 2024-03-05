Samsung Heavy wins $150 million order for shuttle tanker

Korean shipyard Samsung Heavy Industries said Monday it has clinched a 198.8 billion-won (US$149 million) order to build a shuttle tanker for an Oceanian shipper.

The vessel will be delivered to the undisclosed shipping company by the end of August 2026, Samsung Heavy said in a regulatory filing.

A shuttle tanker refers to an oil tanker operating between offshore oilfields and oil plants on land to transport crude.

The shipyard has clinched $3.8 billion-worth of orders to build 18 ships so far this year, or 39 percent of its yearly target of $9.7 billion.

Those vessels include 15 liquefied natural gas carriers, two very large ammonia carriers and one shuttle tanker.

Samsung Heavy is the shipbuilding arm of South Korea’s largest family-controlled conglomerate Samsung Group, whose flagship is Samsung Electronics.

Source: Korea JoongAng Daily