Samsung Heavy wins W187b order for 2 oil tankers

Samsung Heavy Industries Co., a major shipbuilder in South Korea, said Monday it has won a 187.5 billion-won ($158 million) order to build a two ice-class oil tankers.

Under the deal with a European shipper, Samsung Heavy will deliver two Aframax tankers by March 2022, the company said in a regulatory filing.

The vessels will be capable of operating safely even when colliding with ice of up to 70 centimeters at minus 30 degrees Celsius, according to the company.

Samsung Heavy, considered one of the leaders in production of ice-breaking vessels, delivered world’s first bi-directional ice-breaking tanker in 2005 and built a drill ship for the Arctic region in 2008.

With the latest order, Samsung Heavy has won $7.1 billion worth orders so far this year to build a total of 39 vessels, achieving 91 percent of its annual target of $7.8 billion.

Source: Yonhap