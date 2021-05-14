Samsung SDS simplifies freight shipping like online shopping

Samsung SDS on Thursday introduced Cello Square 4.0, a digital logistics platform that makes air and ocean freight shipping as easy as online shopping.

According to the IT solutions unit of Samsung Group, the new platform, set for launch in August, is designed to support export activities of small and mid-sized companies who lack experience in large-scale shipping.

“When clients export big cargo or a large amount of goods from point A to point Z, they have difficulties in finding the right airlines or ships. Cello Square 4.0 can make the process as easy as online shopping. Simply put, the platform expanded digital e-commerce system to large-scale air and ocean freight shipping,” a company official said.

Cello Square 4.0 analyzes the information of cargo — type, weight and delivery schedule — and suggests optimized transport routes to clients. During deliveries, clients can check the status of their cargoes in real time. When deliveries are completed, the platform automatically calculates total bills charged by logistics companies and offers reports on how expenses could be saved the next time.

Samsung SDS also introduced an air freight reforwarding service, where clients can cut costs by utilizing the firm’s stopover logistics centers in major locations including Dubai, Miami and Hong Kong. For ocean freight, Samsung SDS presented a consulting service which delivers goods to Amazon’s logistics centers in countries including the US and Japan on behalf of clients, sparing clients from the complicated customs process.

Source: The Korea Herald