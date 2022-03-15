Samsung shipyard develops cost-effective method to effectively manage engines

As a quick and cost-effective method to comply with mandatory new requirements for the reduction of carbon emission intensity, Samsung Heavy Industries, a major shipbuilder in South Korea, has developed an eco-friendly smart system that efficiently controls and manages engine power.

The International Maritime Organization (IMO), a U.N. maritime safety agency, has adopted mandatory energy-efficiency measures to reduce emissions of greenhouse gases from ships. South Korean shipbuilders work hard to secure a competitive edge in eco-friendly vessels.

Samsung Heavy Industries (SHI) said it would release its new system called “Samsung Smart Power Limitation (SSPL)” in the second half of 2022 after pilot tests on actual ships. “SSPL is an eco-friendly product developed by combining our high-efficiency shipbuilding know-how and smart ship technology,” SHI’s global news business team head Kim Jin-mo said in a statement on March 14.

Kim said SSPL is the best solution for shipping companies to respond to regulations without large-scale modifications. SSPL used technologies such as engine power limitation (EPL) and Shaft Power Limitation (ShaPoLi). EPL is a means to reduce fuel use and carbon dioxide emissions from existing ships. ShaPoLi limits the output power of controllable pitch propeller shafts and optimizes a ship’s propulsion and blade design to the fullest.

