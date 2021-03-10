Samsung shipyard wins new order for five LNG-powered container ships

Samsung Heavy Industries solidified its status as the world’s top builder of eco-friendly vessels powered by liquefied natural gas by securing a new order from an unidentified Asian client to construct five more ships. With the new deal, the shipbuilder has won $2.4 in orders for 19 vessels or 31 percent of this year’s target of $7.8 billion.

Samsung Heavy Industries (SHI) said in a regulatory filing on March 9 that it has won a deal worth 794.2 billion won ($694.8 million) to build five 15,000-TEU container ships with LNG propulsion that would be delivered sequentially by January 2024. SHI’s accumulated orders for LNG-powered ships stood at 36, or 31 percent of the world’s market share.

The shipbuilder attributed successful orders to its excellent construction technology and experience in LNG propulsion ships amid growing demands for eco-friendly ships to cope with global economic recovery and environmental regulations. “Efforts to develop technologies such as strengthening engineering capabilities related to LNG and establishing demonstration facilities are paying off,” an unnamed SHI official said in a statement.

Source: Aju Business Daily