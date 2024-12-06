San Antonio Terminal Internacional Achieves Throughput of One Million TEU for Thirteenth Consecutive Year

With the arrival of the vessel Skagen Maersk, San Antonio Terminal Internacional (STI) reached the milestone of one million TEU for the thirteenth consecutive year.

“This year was challenging for our port and the Chilean economy, with lower volumes, which meant achieving this milestone later than prior years. Today we continue to be the country’s leading port terminal. We have the capacity for 1.6 million TEUs/year, and we see a great future for our port to continue providing safe, efficient service,” said STI’s general manager, Andrés Albertini.

The mark was achieved while assisting the 347-meter “cherry express” vessel, which is docked at STI site 2 and will soon begin a 21-day voyage bound for Asia.

In other news, this week the terminal received approval for its US$66 million investment plan from Empresa Portuaria San Antonio (EPSA), thereby extending its concession until 2030.

Source: San Antonio Terminal Internacional (STI)