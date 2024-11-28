San Marino Ship Register aims to become an excellence in the maritime sector

San Marino Ship Register has launched two new initiatives to increase its visibility and highlight the Republic of San Marino as an excellence in the maritime sector. The Registry took part in the conference “Landlocked Countries and International Maritime Law. The case of the Republic of San Marino”, organised on November 13th by the Centre for Research on the Adriatic and Mediterranean at the University of Macerata (CiRAM), Italy, in collaboration with the University of Rome Tor Vergata. During the conference, attending Minister Plenipotentiary and IMO Deputy Permanent Representative Gianluca Tucci awarded the centre’s Director, Professor Andrea Caligiuri, with a commemorative plaque.

On the international stage, San Marino has concluded the process to become a Member State of the RISC Memorandum of Understanding (Registry Information Sharing Compact), which includes some of the largest registries and maritime administrations in the world, such as those of Liberia and Panama. Members of the working group have joined forces to identify control measures against international sanctions evasion, and to share information on flag-hopping aimed at avoiding sanctions regimes by the United Nations Security Council and national governments. In 2024, in order to facilitate the exchange of information between flag administrations, RISC has introduced a new database for sharing and monitoring data on flag-hopping.

“The growing interest of the Republic of San Marino for maritime affairs, and its commitments in maritime governance are linked to a series of recent events which include the creation of an internationally-oriented Ship Registry, new cooperation agreements with the European Union, and the ratification of the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea UNCLOS.”

Marco Conti, Director General – San Marino Civil Aviation and Maritime Navigation Authority

Source: San Marino Ship Register SMSR