San Marino Ship Register announces new hire in technical team

The Republic of San Marino continues to expand its presence in the shipping sector, following the successful opening of its international shipping registry to pleasure and commercial vessels.

San Marino Ship Register has recently welcomed marine technical engineer Nicola Camorali to its technical team, confirming the Registry’s focus on the highest standards of technical support and fastest response times to a global audience.

Mr. Camorali’s career in the maritime sector spans twenty-two years in various roles including marine technical superintendent, DPA, fleet and technical manager, specialising in merchant and tanker units.

“I am very proud to join the SMSR team and I start this adventure with great enthusiasm. The team is highly skilled, and the warm welcome received from them is a further incentive to do a great job and achieve our goals”. Nicola Camorali – Marine Technical Engineer, San Marino Ship Register

“We are certain Mr. Camorali’s support will sustain the registry’s efforts to bring owners and managers closer to the Administration. Our objective is to provide the best solutions with our digital, accessible, and tailored services”. Marilena Andrenacci – Head of Registration, San Marino Ship Register



The Republic of San Marino has been a member of the IMO since 2002 and has ratified all major maritime international conventions. In 2021, San Marino Ship Register stepped into an active role in the maritime sector, launching the registration of pleasure and commercial vessels to an international audience. The Registry operates by the highest standards of compliance with national and international regulations for the safety of navigation. Moreover, registration in San Marino offers advantageous taxation regimes and competitive pricing tailored to different target users.

Source: San Marino Ship Register