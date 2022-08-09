San Marino Ship Register to attend Cannes Yachting Festival 2022

San Marino Ship Register will be present at the 2022 Cannes Yachting Festival from September 6th to September 11th. As the first show in the boating season, the Cannes Yachting Festival is Europe’s leading in-water boating event. The major players in pleasure yachting attend the festival to launch the show season.

Guests and attendees will have the opportunity to meet the SMSR team and discuss opportunities for registration, seafarer certification, and fiscal advantages available to San Marino-flagged vessels.

Representatives from the San Marino Maritime Navigation Authority and State Secretariat for Finance and Budget will also be in attendance in support of the Shipping Registry.

“We are very excited to be back at the Cannes Yachting Festival for the second year in a row. The festival offers an ideal platform to promote the activities of the registry to the yachting industry”.

Domenico Gianluca Miliziano, President – San Marino Ship Register

“The SMSR team looks forward to addressing all questions by the festival attendees. We are ready to welcome shipowners and managers to our booth and provide them with detailed information on the registration process”.

Nicola Camorali, Technical and Fleet Manager – San Marino Ship Register

The Republic of San Marino has been a member of the IMO since 2002 and has ratified all major maritime international conventions. In 2021, San Marino Ship Register stepped into an active role in the maritime sector, launching the registration of pleasure and commercial vessels to an international audience.

The Registry operates by the highest standards of compliance with national and international regulations for the safety of navigation.

Source: San Marino Ship Register