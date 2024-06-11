Recent News

  

Home / Shipping News / International Shipping News / Sanctioned Russian tanker transfers Urals crude oil to another ship off Malaysia

Sanctioned Russian tanker transfers Urals crude oil to another ship off Malaysia

in International Shipping News 11/06/2024

Oil tanker SCF Primorye, owned by Russian state shipping company Sovcomflot and sanctioned by the United States, transferred 1 million barrels of Urals crude onto another vessel off Malaysia last week, data from analytics firm Kpler showed.

The oil cargo transfer was made on June 3 to tanker Ocean Hermana, the data showed.

Ocean Hermana remains floating off Malaysia although Kpler expects the ship to eventually discharge its cargo in China.

Sovcomflot and Ocean Hermana’s ship manager India-based Sygnius Ship Management did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

SCF Primorye is one of several Sovcomflot-owned tankers which were sanctioned by Washington in October for carrying Russian oil priced above the G7’s price cap of $60 a barrel.
Source: Reuters (Reporting by Florence Tan, Editing by Louise Heavens)

Recent Videos

Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide Online Daily Newspaper on Hellenic and International Shipping
© 2024 Copyright Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide All Rights Reserved. Disclaimer - Web Design & Development PG-Software PG-Software