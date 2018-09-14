Santos Argues For More Port Decentralisation

The Port of Santos, which accounts for one third of all Brazil’s import-export traffic, is currently managed by the state-owned Companhia Docas do Estado de São Paulo, which reports directly to the federal government.

However, its president, José Alex Botelho de Oliva, believes that more decentralisation would reduce existing levels of bureaucracy. He also insists that it must aim to continue to generate profit, which can then be reinvested in the port.

Luiz Otávio Oliveira Campos, secretary of state for ports at the Ministry of Transport, also believes that the opening up of capital at ports should go ahead.

“If we can open up capital to tenants, users, operators and industrialists, our commerce, management and investment becomes more agile. We will be very successful,” he said.

He is also a fan of decentralisation, supporting the recent transfer of the Port of Manaus from the federal government to the state of Amazonas.

Source: Port Strategy