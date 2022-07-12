Saronic Ferries partners with C-Job Naval Architects for the design of the first fully-electric Ro-Pax Ferry in Greece

Saronic Ferries has today announced their partnership with C-Job Naval Architects. For the Greek owner, C-Job will develop the design of the first fully-electric Ro-Pax ferry in Greece.

Saronic Ferries, the largest ferry operator for the Saronic islands, is realising its mission to operate a purely emissions-free fleet by 2040 to all destinations. George Papaioannides, Partner of Saronic Ferries, says: “We are taking a step towards a cleaner world and we envision our operation in the Saronic Islands to be the inspiration for others to initiate more green fleet renewal projects in Greece.”

“We lead the way encouraging potential stakeholders to embrace change and move things forward, both on the vessel design front and on the land-based infrastructure and supply. One can’t come without the other” said Joseph Lefakis, Partner of Saronic Ferries. “C-Job, at its core, is a key player in sustainable ship design, worldwide. Sharing the same values with them, naturally led to this cooperation.”

C-Job Naval Architects is an international independent ship design company with a mission to drive the maritime industry towards sustainability by dedication and ingenuity. The organization opened a branch office in Athens in 2020 as a response to increased demand and to be closer to its clients in Greece as it remains at the centre of the global maritime industry.

Nikos Papapanagiotou, Director of C-Job Athens, says “We’re proud to have been chosen as partner to Saronic Ferries to develop their zero-emission ferry and support their sustainable ambitions.

“We’ve been researching alternative fuels and energy sources for nearly a decade and have applied this knowledge and other innovations to our designs. Thanks to our experience and R&D team, we’re able to show how design choices will affect operations and create the optimal design for each situation.”

C-Job delivered an initial design to Saronic Ferries following an extensive sustainable fuel feasibility study. The zero-emission passenger Ro-Ro ferry has a capacity of 800 passengers and will feature a variety of sustainable aspects, including fully electric propulsion. The ferry will recharge in the port of Piraeus. The design will include state-of-the-art features in energy-saving solutions and top-in-its-class interior design, offering passengers utmost comfort at no expense to the environment. This is where the journey to zero harmful emissions in Greece begins.

The vessel is expected to join the fleet in 2026, sailing between Piraeus and the islands of Aegina and Agistri, provided the infrastructure required in the port of Piraeus is in place.

Source: C-Job Naval Architects