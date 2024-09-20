Satisfying present & future project demands – AAL’s third Super B-Class vessel, the ‘AAL Houston’, sets sail

Premium project heavy lift carrier AAL Shipping (AAL) has taken delivery of the third Super B-Class vessel in its eight-vessel-strong third generation newbuilding fleet, the ‘AAL HOUSTON’, as the 32,000 dwt dual fuel multipurpose heavy lift vessel prepares for her maiden voyage.

Named after AAL’s hub of operations in the Americas, the formal naming ceremony took place at the CSSC Huangpu-Wenchong Shipyard in Guangzhou, China, on September 12 in the presence of representatives from AAL Shipping, Columbia Shipmanagement and selected guests.

Like her sisterships, the design of AAL Houston has been optimised to support the future needs of the industrial project, heavy lift sector. It can transport up to 90,000 freight tons of project and breakbulk cargo, as demonstrated by AAL Limassol’s maiden voyage; is equipped with three port side cranes with a maximum lifting capacity of 700 tonnes; features an accommodation block placed at the fore of the vessel for improved visibility when carrying over-dimensional cargoes; and is fitted with AAL’s retractable weather deck extension system, the ‘AAL ECO-DECK’, that boosts its clear deck space to 5,200 m2.

That design is the culmination of decades of collaboration between parent organisation Schoeller Holdings, AAL, Columbia Shipmanagement (CSM), SDARI and the CSSC Huangpu-Wenchong Shipyard, as detailed in interviews with Schoeller Holding’s Founder and Chairman Heinrich Schoeller and AAL CEO Kyriacos Panayides.

Discussing the long-standing relationship with CSSC Huangpu-Wenchong Shipyard, Mr Schoeller explained: “Our first-generation vessels were built in 2002. After our second generation of vessels from 2010 to 2014, we have returned with the improved, new version, the Super B-Class. The culmination of all that experience – from the shipyard, SDARI, AAL, CSM and Schoeller Holdings – has gone into these latest ships. The Super B-Class is a completely new type of vessel, and has been painstakingly designed to meet the demands of the future.”

Kyriacos Panayides added: “There is always a dilemma during newbuilding projects – satisfying the demands of your market and customers today, but crucially anticipating the requirements of tomorrow. We are at a crossroads of environmental change and a rapidly developing project landscape. Demands upon our fleet have never been higher – so we needed to raise the bar with these heavy lift vessels and the results are already positive, with the maiden voyages of the ‘AAL Limassol’ and ‘AAL Hamburg’ breaking cargo records.”

He continued: “This investment of time and money, in designing and building the ships of tomorrow, is part of our ongoing charter to provide our customers with the finest fleet and service capabilities we possibly can. With the extra tonnage capacity and cargo handling capability that the Super B-Class provides, we are not only strengthening our existing trade routes worldwide but offering major project stakeholders – onshore and offshore – long-term employment commitments and peace of mind that their own schedules can be built upon.”

The AAL Houston will soon join the first two vessels in the Super B-Class fleet, the AAL Limassol and AAL Hamburg, trading on key routes from Asia to Europe, the Americas and Australia and serving all industry and project sectors. Her maiden voyage will see the vessel transport a broad mix of project cargo including HRSG modules, transformers, plant equipment and barges.

The remaining vessels in the Super B-Class series will be delivered between now and 2026, including the ‘AAL Newcastle’ and ‘AAL Mumbai’ which will have an increased maximum heavy lift capability of 800 tonnes.

Source: AAL