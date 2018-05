* Saudi Arabia’s main state wheat buying agency the Saudi Grains Organization (SAGO) said on Monday it has purchased 545,000 tonnes of wheat in an international tender

* The wheat was bought at an average price of $247.84 a tonne c&f

* The tender for wheat with 12.5 percent protein content had closed on Friday with the agency seeking arrival in Saudi Arabia in July and August

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Michael Hogan and Maha El Dahan)