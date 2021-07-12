Saudi Arabia buys about 505,000 tonnes wheat in tender – SAGO

Saudi Arabia’s main state wheat buying agency the Saudi Grains Organization (SAGO) on Monday purchased around 505,000 tonnes of wheat in an international tender, SAGO said.

It was bought at an average price of $287.00 a tonne c&f.

The wheat was sought for arrival in Saudi Arabia in October.

Origins offered were the European Union, Black Sea region, North America, South America and Australia with the seller having the option of selecting the origin supplied, SAGO governor Ahmad Al-Fares said in a statement.

SAGO bought seven consignments of 12.5% protein content hard wheat and one consignment of 11% protein soft wheat, he said.

These are the purchases in dollars a tonne c&f with seller and arrival period in 2021 in brackets:

Dammam Sea Port – 65,000 tonnes hard wheat from Viterra at $294.94 C&F (Oct. 1-10) – 65,000 tonnes hard wheat from Viterra at $295.94 C&F (Oct. 20 – 30)

Yanbu Sea Port: – 65,000 tonnes hard wheat from Viterra at $286.19 C&F (Oct. 1-10) – 60,000 tonnes hard wheat from Louis Dreyfus at $287.12 C&F (Oct. 1-10) – 65,000 tonnes hard wheat from Viterra at $284.19 C&F (Oct. 20-30) – 60,000 tonnes hard wheat from Louis Dreyfus at $284.84 C&F (Oct. 20-30)

Jeddah Sea Port (C&F): – 65,000 tonnes hard wheat from Viterra at $286.94 C&F (Oct. 10-20) – 60,000 tonnes soft wheat from Louis Dreyfus at $274.74 C&F (Oct. 20-30)

In its last reported wheat tender on May 31, SAGO bought 562,000 tonnes.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Michael Hogan; Editing by Edmund Blair)