Saudi Arabia calls for focus on oil market stability, not oil price

in Oil & Companies News 14/10/2019

Saudi Arabia’s Energy Minister said on Monday it was important to concentrate on the stability of the oil market rather than the price of oil and that a fair price was a stable price.

The minister, Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman, said oil exporters taking part in the global output deal between OPEC and its allies were showing serious commitment to the cuts.
Source: Reuters (Reporting by Olesya Astakhova; writing by Tom Balmforth; editing by Maria Kiselyova)

