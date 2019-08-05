Saudi Arabia cuts Sept crude oil prices to Asia

Saudi Arabia has cut its September price for its Arab Light grade for Asian customers by $0.75 a barrel versus August to a premium of $1.70 per barrel to the Oman/Dubai average, state oil company Aramco said.

It raised its September Arab Light OSP for Northwest Europe, setting it at a discount of $0.05 a barrel to ICE Brent, up $2.65 a barrel from August.

The Arab Light OSP to the United States was set at a premium of $2.85 a barrel to the Argus Sour Crude Index (ASCI) for September, unchanged from the previous month.

The tables below show the full FOB prices for August in U.S. dollars. Saudi term crude supplies to the United States are priced as a differential to the Argus Sour Crude Index (ASCI). UNITED STATES

Sept Aug CHANGE EXTRA LIGHT +4.50 +4.50 0.00 LIGHT +2.85 +2.85 0.00 MEDIUM +1.25 +1.25 0.00 HEAVY +0.50 +0.50 0.00 Prices at Ras Tanura destined for Northwest Europe are set against ICE Brent: NW EUROPE

Sept Aug CHANGE EXTRA LIGHT +1.40 -1.55 +2.95 LIGHT -0.05 -2.70 +2.65 MEDIUM -1.60 -4.05 +2.45 HEAVY -3.25 -5.50 +2.25 Saudi term crude supplies to Asia are priced as a differential to the Oman/Dubai average: ASIA

Sept Aug CHANGE SUPER LIGHT +3.05 +4.45 -1.40 EXTRA LIGHT +1.70 +2.65 -0.95 LIGHT +1.70 +2.45 -0.75 MEDIUM +1.25 +1.75 -0.50 HEAVY +0.65 +0.85 -0.20 Prices at Ras Tanura for Saudi oil destined for the Mediterranean are set against the ICE Brent: MEDITERRANEAN

Sept Aug CHANGE EXTRA LIGHT +1.35 -1.50 +2.85 LIGHT +0.40 -2.30 +2.70 MEDIUM -1.45 -3.95 +2.50 HEAVY -2.45 -4.80 +2.35

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Dahlia Nehme; writing by Rania El Gamal and Dahlia Nehme; editing by David Evans)