Saudi Arabia, Greece sign joint cooperation agreement on maritime transport

The Minister of Transport and Logistics Services and Chairman of Board of Directors of Public Transport Authority Eng. Saleh Bin Nasser Al-Jasser signed here Wednesday a joint cooperation agreement in the field of maritime transport between Saudi Arabia and Greece.

The Greek side was represented by Ioannis Plakiotakis of the Ministry of Shipping and Insular Policy. The agreement was signed in the presence of President of the Public Transport Authority, Dr. Rumaih Bin Mohammed Al-Rumaih and a number of transport sector officials from the two countries.

The agreement aims to strengthen relations between the Kingdom and Greece at the strategic level and open new horizons for cooperation in various fields, especially maritime transport, one of the pillars of economic development in the world.

This requires developing commercial marine navigation and seeking to increase the traffic of commercial ships to transport passengers and goods.

This is in addition to supporting and encouraging trade exchange and facilitate the requirements and procedures for accessing the ports of both countries with their ships, and enhancing the exchange of experiences and technologies between companies, institutions and maritime institutes in this field.

The agreement included a mechanism for the treatment of ships of the two countries with regard to access to their ports, stay and departure, and in cases of emergency and maritime accidents in the territorial waters.

