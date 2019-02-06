Recent News

  

Saudi Arabia March Arab Light Crude OSPs unchanged

Saudi Aramco kept its March price for its Arab Light crude oil grade for Asian customers unchanged versus February at a premium of $0.70 a barrel to the Oman/Dubai average, it said.

The company has set its Arab Light OSP to Northwest Europe at a discount of $1.60 a barrel to the ICE Brent, unchanged from the previous month.

The Arab Light OSP to the United States was set at a premium of $3.05 a barrel to the Argus Sour Crude Index (ASCI) for March, unchanged from the previous month.
Source: Reuters

