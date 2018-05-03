Saudi Arabia may raise June prices of its crude oil grades to Asia

Top oil exporter Saudi Arabia is expected to raise prices for all grades of crude oil it sells to Asia for June to track a rebound in Middle East benchmark Dubai prices last month, traders said.

The producer could raise June prices by as much as $1 a barrel after the cash Dubai price spread between the first and third month widened in backwardation by the same amount last month, one of the five respondents in a Reuters survey said.

Prompt prices are higher than those in future months in a backwardated market, indicating strong demand for spot cargoes.

Middle East crude was also comparatively cheaper than sweet oil produced in the Atlantic Basin after Brent’s premium against Dubai stretched to its widest since January 2016 last week.

“It looks like it’s going to be a jump (based on calculations) but I hope Saudi can be reasonable as they didn’t cut as much as what the calculated prices should be last month,” an Asian crude oil buyer said.

“Either way, the flat price is up and producers should be happy now.”

Still, some respondents expect state oil giant Saudi Aramco to moderate its price hikes after it unexpectedly raised the May Arab Light OSP last month.

Three respondents said the June OSP for flagship Arab Light may rise by 50-60 cents to hit the highest since August 2014.

The last respondent expects Saudi Aramco to adjust prices this month by keeping Arab Light’s OSP unchanged.

“Last month, the May OSPs, especially AL (Arab Light), were strange,” he said.

Saudi crude OSPs are usually released around the fifth of each month, and set the trend for Iranian, Kuwaiti and Iraqi prices, affecting more than 12 million barrels per day (bpd) of crude bound for Asia.

Saudi Aramco sets its crude prices based on recommendations from customers and after calculating the change in the value of its oil over the past month, based on yields and product prices.

Saudi Aramco officials as a matter of policy do not comment on the kingdom’s monthly OSPs.

Following are expected Saudi prices for June (in $/bbl against the Oman/Dubai average):

MAY Change est.JUNE OSP

Arab Extra Light +2.35 +0.45/+1.00 +2.80/+3.35

Arab Light +1.20 +0.00/+1.00 +1.20/+2.20

Arab Medium -0.85 +0.30/+1.00 -0.55/+0.15

Arab Heavy -2.05 +0.20/+1.00 -1.85/-1.05

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Florence Tan; Editing by Tom Hogue and biju Dwarakanath)