Saudi Arabia oil exports at 6.1 million bpd, says industry source

in Freight News 06/10/2020

Saudi Arabia shipped 6.1 million barrels per day (bpd) of crude oil in September, slightly above August levels, and kept output steady at 8.974 million bpd last month, an industry source familiar with the matter said.

The world’s top oil exporter pumped 8.988 million bpd and exported 6 million bpd in August, the source said. Saudi oil exports usually rise after the hot summer months, when increased use of crude for power generation restricts oil shipments.

The kingdom’s production is in line with market expectations and its OPEC output quota. According to a Reuters OPEC survey, Saudi Arabia’s September oil output was steady at 9 million bpd.
Source: Reuters (Reporting by Rania El Gamal; Editing by David Goodman)

