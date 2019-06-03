Saudi Arabia raises July crude oil prices to Asia

Saudi Aramco has raised its July price for its Arab Light grade for Asian customers by $0.60 a barrel versus June to a premium of $2.70 per barrel to the Oman/Dubai average, the state oil company said.

It cut its July Arab Light OSP for Northwest Europe, setting it at a discount of $1.10 a barrel to ICE Brent, down $1.10 a barrel from June.

The Arab Light OSP to the United States was set at a premium of $2.75 a barrel to the Argus Sour Crude Index (ASCI) for July, down 30 cents a barrel from the previous month.

The tables below show the full FOB prices for July in U.S. dollars.

Saudi term crude supplies to the United States are priced as a differential to the Argus Sour Crude Index (ASCI).

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Rania El Gamal, writing by Hadeel Al Sayegh; editing by David Evans)