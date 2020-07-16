Recent News

  

Home / Oil & Energy / Oil & Companies News / Saudi Arabia says OPEC+ moving to easing oil cuts on demand recovery

Saudi Arabia says OPEC+ moving to easing oil cuts on demand recovery

in Oil & Companies News 16/07/2020

Saudi Arabia’s energy minister said on Wednesday that OPEC+ was moving to the next phase of its oil cut pact when the group is expected to ease their reductions as oil demand recovers.

Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman also said that effective oil cuts will be deeper than 7.7 million barrels per day, thanks to a compensation plan by countries which overproduced in previous months.

The prince, speaking ahead of a meeting of a key ministerial panel of OPEC+, said there will be no increase in Saudi oil exports in August as the additional barrels will be consumed locally.
Source: Reuters (Reporting by Reuters OPEC team; writing by Rania El Gamal, editing by Louise Heavens)

Recent Videos

Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide Online Daily Newspaper on Hellenic and International Shipping
© 2020 Copyright Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide All Rights Reserved. Disclaimer - Web Design & Development PG-Software PG-Software