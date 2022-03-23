Saudi Arabia seeks to raise port occupancy rate to 70% by 2030: Port Authority

Saudi Arabia is planning to raise its port occupancy rate to 70 percent by 2030, CNBC reported citing the head of the Saudi Ports Authority.

This comes as the transshipment rate at the Saudi ports grew by more than 35 percent in 2021, Omar bin Talal Hariri disclosed.

Goals also include increasing market share regionally by 45 percent by 2030. To achieve this goal, the authority is working on more than 160 projects, he revealed.

Mawani also plans to have smart ports by implementing 5G technology, he said. This will help increase productivity of the current manual coastal cranes from 30 containers per hour to 38 containers per hour, he added.

These plans, he said, will also create several job opportunities for Saudis.

Source: Arab News