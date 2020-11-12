Saudi Arabia tenders to buy about 720,000 tonnes feed barley- trade

Saudi Arabia’s main state wheat buying agency, the Saudi Grains Organization (SAGO) said on Thursday it had issued an international tender to purchase about 720,000 tonnes of animal feed barley, confirming earlier reports from traders.

The tender deadline is Friday, Nov. 13, SAGO said in a statement.

SAGO Governor Ahmed Al Fares said in a statement the barley is sought in 12 individual shiploads for arrival in Saudi Arabia in January and February 2021.

Some 480,000 tonnes is for shipment to Red Sea ports and 240,000 tonnes to Gulf ports, the statement said, without giving more detail.

Traders added that consignments were sought for these arrival dates in 2021:

Any Red Sea port Jan. 15 to Jan. 31: 180,000 tonnes in three vessels Feb. 1 to Feb. 15: 180,000 tonnes in three vessels Feb. 15 to Feb. 28: 120,000 tonnes in two vessels Any Gulf port Jan. 15 to Jan. 31: 120,000 tonnes in two vessels Feb. 1 to Feb. 15: 60,000 tonnes in one vessel Feb. 15 to Feb. 28: 60,000 tonnes in one vessel

Price offers must remain valid up to Monday Nov. 16, when the tender result is also expected, traders added SAGO said on Wednesday the Saudi private sector would be allowed to import barley into the kingdom. SAGO did not provide further details when contacted by Reuters but said more would be announced soon.

In its last barley tender on Sept. 21, SAGO purchased around 540,000 tonnes.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Michael Hogan and Maha El Dahan; Editing by Devika Syamnath and David Evans)