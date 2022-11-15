Saudi Arabia to localize offices of freight brokers

The Public Transport Authority (PTA) announced on Sunday the launch of the initiative to localize the offices of freight brokers in Saudi Arabia. This is in cooperation with the Saudi Logistics Academy and all the concerned authorities from the public and private sectors.

The initiative aims to support competitive Saudi citizens by creating opportunities in various transport activities and services, especially in the offices of freight brokers. The initiative also aims to develop the services and upgrade their quality, as well as improve the skills of Saudi professionals in their role as freight forwarders.

The localization initiative targets to help companies by understanding their human resource requirements to play the role of freight forwarder and develop their performance and capabilities according to the training path that meets the needs of the labor market in this field.

