Saudi Arabia ups Oct OSP to Asia to premium of $2.30

Saudi Aramco raised its official selling price (OSP) for Arab light crude oil to Asia for October to a premium of $2.30 to the Oman/Dubai average, up 60 cents a barrel from September, the company said in a statement.

It raised the October OSP of its Arab light crude oil to the United States to a premium of $2.95 per barrel versus ASCI, up 10 cents from September.

Aramco lowered its OSP on Arab light crude oil to Northwestern Europe to a premium of $1.25 per barrel to Ice Brent, down $1.20 cents from September.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Dahlia Nehme; editing by Jason Neely)