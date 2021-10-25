Saudi Arabia Wants To Be Top Supplier Of Hydrogen – Energy Minister

Saudi Arabia wants to be the biggest supplier of hydrogen, the country’s Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman al-Saud said.

The world’s biggest oil exporter intends to produce and export something within the neighborhood of about 4 million tons of hydrogen by 2030, the minister added.

The chief executive of Aramco, Amin Nasser, said earlier this year the Saudi Arabian state oil producer is looking for off-take agreements for hydrogen in its key markets to expand its output and sees strong potential for growth.

There are growing international calls for reductions in fossil-fuel investment and for the focus to shift towards renewable energy sources.

The minister also said the kingdom plans to manufacture electric cars.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Saeed Azhar and Yousef Saba; writing by Shakeel Ahmad; Editing by Hugh Lawson)