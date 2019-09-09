Saudi Arabia’s new energy minister says kingdom will be ‘responsible’ oil producer

Saudi Arabia will remain a “responsible producer,” the kingdom’s new energy minister, Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman, said Monday, as he sought to reassure the market of continuity in the kingdom’s oil policy.

However, he demurred on whether he would urge OPEC and its allies to pursue deeper oil output cuts to boost prices.

“We do not manage the market,” the prince told reporters on the sidelines of the World Energy Congress in Abu Dhabi, a day after being sworn in as energy minister. “What we are doing is to make sure we balance the market. We are much more interested in sustainable prices that serve everybody, the world economy and certainly our economy.”

Prince Abdulaziz is scheduled to co-chair a key monitoring committee meeting of the OPEC/non-OPEC coalition Thursday in Abu Dhabi, where ministers will discuss the bloc’s 1.2 million b/d supply cut agreement that is scheduled torun through March 2020.

Asked if there is a need for deeper cuts, he said: “It would be wrong in my end to pre-empt the meeting.”

Saudi Arabia has already been overcomplying with its cut commitment, with output at 9.77 million b/d in August, according to the latest S&P Global Platts OPEC production survey, far below its quota of 10.31 million b/d.

Oil prices have struggled to break much above the $60/b level in recent weeks, some $20/b below Saudi Arabia’s fiscal breakeven price, as the kingdom looks to accelerate a sale of up to 5% of its state oil company Saudi Aramco through a public listing.

Prince Abdulaziz would only say that the initial public offering would occur “in the near future.”

The prince was named energy minister on Sunday, according to a decree by his father, King Salman bin Abdulaziz, becoming the first royal appointed to the post. He replaced Khalid al-Falih, who had helped broker OPEC’s alliance with Russia and nine other non-OPEC allies.

Prince Abdulaziz said the market management alliance would survive “with the will of everybody.”

“We always work for a cohesive collective effort within OPEC and non-OPEC, making sure that producers work together and prosper together,” he said.

Source: Platts