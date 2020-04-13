Saudi Arabia’s SAGO buys 600,000 T barley in tender

Saudi Arabia’s state buyer SAGO said on Monday it bought 600,000 tonnes of feed barley at its latest international purchasing tender.

The barley was purchased at an average price of $198.63 cost and freight (C&F) a tonne, it said.

The barley is for arrival in periods from July to August 2020. The shipments will be in 10 consignments with 420,000 tonnes arriving at Red sea ports and 180,000 to Gulf ports, Ahmad al-Fares, Governor of SAGO said in a statement.

The barley is of EU, Australian, North and South American (excluding Canadian) and Black Sea origins, at the seller’s option.

SAGO gave the following breakdown of the purchase with arrival periods in brackets:

Red Sea Ports (C&F):

-60,000 tonnes feed from Holbud Limited at $196.49 (July 1-15)

-60,000 tonnes from Holbud Limited at $197.42 (July 1-15

-60,000 tonnes from Nibulon SA at $196.30 (July 1-15)

-60,000 tonnes from Holbud Limited at $193.65 (July 15-31)

-60,000 tonnes from Holbud Limited at $194.50 (July 15-31

-60,000 tonnes from Holbud Limited at $195.00 (July 15-31

-60,000 tonnes from Holbud Limited at $192.87 (Aug. 1-15)

Gulf Ports (C&F):

-60,000 tonnes from Louis Dreyfus at $205.90 (July 15-31)

-60,000 tonnes from Holbud Limited at $207.70 (July 15-31)

-60,000 tonnes from Holbud Limited at $206.50 (Aug. 1-15)

Source: Reuters (Reporting By Maha El Dahan and Michael Hogan; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)