Saudi Arabia’s SAGO buys 655,000 tonnes of wheat

Saudi Arabia’s state grain buyer SAGO said on Monday it bought 655,000 tonnes of wheat at its latest international purchasing tender.

The wheat was purchased at an average price of $233.30 per tonne, a statement said.

Origins offered in the tender were the European Union, Black Sea region, North America (excluding Canada), South America and Australia, with the seller having the option to select the origin, SAGO governor Ahmad Al-Fares said in a statement.

The purchase involved six consignments to be shipped to the ports of Jeddah, four to Dammam and one to Jizan, he said.

Purchases in dollars a tonne c&f with shipment period in 2020 in brackets: Jeddah sea port:

– 60,000 tonnes hard wheat from Casillo at $242.98 C&F (10-20 July ) – 60,000 tonnes hard wheat from Holbud Limited at $236.65 C&F (July 20-30) – 60,000 tonnes hard wheat from Holbud Limited at $231.80 C&F (Aug.1-10 ) – 60,000 tonnes hard wheat from Holbud Limited at $224.80 C&F (Aug. 10-20) – 60,000 tonnes hard wheat from Holbud Limited at $221.40 C&F (Aug. 20-30) – 60,000 tonnes hard wheat from Garant Logistics at $224.95 C&F (Aug. 20-30)

Dammam Sea Port (C&F): – 60,000 tonnes hard wheat from Casillo at $249.49 C&F (July 1-10) – 60,000 tonnes hard wheat from Holbud Limited at $242.50 C&F (Aug. 1-10) – 60,000 tonnes hard wheat from Holbud Limited at $229.40 C&F (Aug. 20-30) – 60,000 tonnes hard wheat from Agrorodeo at $236.69 C&F (Aug. 20-30)

Jizan Sea Port (C&F): – 55,000 tonnes hard wheat from Holbud Limited at $225.00 C&F (Aug. 20-30)

In its last reported wheat tender on Feb. 24, SAGO bought 715,000 tonnes at an average price of $247.46 a tonne c&f.

Russian wheat was also shipped to Saudi Arabia in April for the first time since SAGO opened its tenders to wheat from Russia.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Maha El Dahan and Michael Hogan; editing by Jason Neely, Kirsten Donovan)