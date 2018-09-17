Saudi Arabia’s SAGO buys wheat 630,000 tonnes of wheat

Saudi Arabia’s main state grain buyer, the Saudi Grains Organization (SAGO), said on Monday it had bought 630,000 tonnes of wheat in an international tender.

The wheat was purchased at an average price of $270.22 a tonne, SAGO said.

Origins offered were the European Union, North America (excluding Canada), South America and Australia, with the seller having the option of selecting the origin supplied, SAGO governor Ahmad Al-Fares said in a statement.

The purchase comprises six consignments to be shipped to the port of Jeddah, three to Dammam and one to Jizan, he said.

These purchases were made in dollars a tonne c&f, with arrival period in 2018 in brackets:

Jeddah sea port (C&F): – 65,000 tonnes hard wheat from Cargill at $267.62 C&F (Nov. 1-10) – 65,000 tonnes hard wheat from Bunge at $267.27 C&F (Nov. 10-20) – 65,000 tonnes hard wheat from Bunge at $267.28 C&F (Nov. 20-30) – 65,000 tonnes hard wheat from Cofco Resources at $269.73 C&F (Dec. 1-10) – 60,000 tonnes hard wheat from Louis Dreyfus at $267.97 C&F (Dec. 10-20) – 60,000 tonnes hard wheat from Louis Dreyfus at $269.46 C&F (Dec. 20-30) Dammam sea port (C&F): – 65,000 tonnes hard wheat from Cargill at $274.37 C&F (Nov. 1-10) – 65,000 tonnes hard wheat from Cofco Resources at $274.85 C&F (Nov. 20-30) – 65,000 tonnes hard wheat from Bunge at $274.23 C&F (Dec. 10-20)

Jizan Sea Port (C&F): – 55,000MT hard wheat from Glencore at $269.04 C&F (Dec. 1-10)

Traders said in August that SAGO had sent them an official notice that Canadian wheat and barley will not be accepted in international tenders because of a diplomatic dispute between the two countries.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Asma Alsharif and Michael Hogan; Editing by Stephen Coates and Louise Heavens)