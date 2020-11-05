Saudi Arabia’s SAGO seeking 600,000 tonnes of hard wheat in tender
Saudi Arabia’s state grain buyer SAGO said on Thursday it has sought 600,000 tonnes of hard milling wheat in an international purchasing tender for a delivery period from February through to March.
SAGO said in a statement it had sought wheat of 12.5% protein content in ten cargoes.
Of the total, 360,000 tonnes are for delivery to Jeddah sea port, while 240,000 tonnes are for Dammam, SAGO Governor Ahmed al-Fares said.
The deadline for offers is Friday. The results are usually announced on Monday.
Source: Reuters (Reporting By Maha El Dahan and Michael Hogan; Editing by Christian Schmollinger and Uttaresh.V)