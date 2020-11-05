Saudi Arabia’s SAGO seeking 600,000 tonnes of hard wheat in tender

Recent News

  

05/11/2020

Saudi Arabia’s state grain buyer SAGO said on Thursday it has sought 600,000 tonnes of hard milling wheat in an international purchasing tender for a delivery period from February through to March.

SAGO said in a statement it had sought wheat of 12.5% protein content in ten cargoes.

Of the total, 360,000 tonnes are for delivery to Jeddah sea port, while 240,000 tonnes are for Dammam, SAGO Governor Ahmed al-Fares said.

The deadline for offers is Friday. The results are usually announced on Monday.
Source: Reuters (Reporting By Maha El Dahan and Michael Hogan; Editing by Christian Schmollinger and Uttaresh.V)

