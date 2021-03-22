Saudi Aramco cuts 2021 capex guidance even as Asia showing signs of demand rebound

Saudi Aramco, the world’s largest crude oil exporter, on March 21 lowered its guidance for capital expenditures for 2021 even amid a pick-up in demand for oil and natural gas in Asia.

Capex will be around $35 billion this year, down from previous guidance of $40 billion to $45 billion, Aramco said in a statement. Aramco — which listed 1.5% of its shares in December 2019 on Saudi Arabia’s Tadawul domestic stock exchange – pledged to issue a $75 billion dividend annually for five years. This promise, which it fulfilled in 2020, is further weighing on its finances and is understood to have been a main driver for the company to slash its capex.

Spending in 2020 was $27 billion, after budgets were clashed during the height of the pandemic, which resulted in the mothballing and postponements of projects, as well as large delays in payments to contractors, S&P Global Platts previously reported. The oil giant’s capex spend for 2019 was $33 billion.

Aramco’s average hydrocarbon output in 2020 was 12.4 million boe/d, including 9.2 million b/d of crude oil, it said. The total was 13.2 million boe/d in 2019.

“Looking ahead, our long-term strategy to optimize our oil and gas portfolio is on track and, as the macro environment improves, we are seeing a pick-up in demand in Asia and also positive signs elsewhere. We remain confident that we will emerge on the other side of this pandemic in a position of strength,” Amin Nasser, Aramco’s CEO and president, said in the statement. Net income was $49 billion last year, according to the statement. That is 44% lower than the $88.2 billion reported for 2019.

In April, Aramco achieved a record 12.1 million b/d of crude oil production, it said. This followed a stand-off between Saudi Arabia and Russia at the March 2020 OPEC meeting, which led to a collapse of the production cut deal, and triggered an oil price war.

In August, the company also produced a single-day record of 10.7 Bcf/d of natural gas from its conventional and unconventional fields, it said.

Saudi Arabia’s export volumes are limited by its commitments to the OPEC+ production cuts, in an agreement intended to counteract plummeting demand caused by the coronavirus pandemic and to steady the market. The kingdom has also opted to slash its output by a further 1 million b/d on a voluntary basis for

February, March and April to offset potential market weakness. It pumped an average of 8.13 million b/d last month, according to the latest Platts OPEC survey.

Source: Platts